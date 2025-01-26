Original Publication Date: November 29, 2016

Author: Michael Laitman

The current financial system is an artificial construct designed to enrich a select few. The election of Donald Trump presents an opportunity to transition towards a more balanced economy that benefits all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. The financial crisis of 2008 exposed deep flaws in the system, and now, Trump’s victory has burst another long-inflated bubble—one of political correctness and economic inequality.

From Production to Manipulation

Post-World War II, the U.S. economy was driven by robust production, fueling the country’s prosperity and aiding in the reconstruction of Europe. However, starting in the 1970s, manufacturing shifted to countries with cheaper labor, such as China, India, and Mexico. As a result, America’s working class suffered, and the economy shifted focus from production to financial manipulation. Wall Street became synonymous with wealth and power, benefiting those who could exploit financial systems while leaving hardworking Americans struggling to make ends meet.

Trump’s election victory resonated with the working class, particularly in swing states like Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, where economic hardship was most acute. By promising to bring jobs back to the U.S., he gave hope to millions who felt left behind by globalization and financial speculation.

Breaking the Chains of Political Correctness

One of Trump’s major appeals has been his rejection of political correctness. The media’s control over public discourse has often overshadowed real economic issues, sidelining concerns such as rising healthcare costs and wage stagnation. Trump’s direct communication style resonated with people who felt their concerns were dismissed, and his prioritization of economic revitalization over divisive cultural debates struck a chord with many voters.

The Challenges of Reforming the Economy

While Trump’s rhetoric has highlighted critical issues, implementing real change will require overcoming entrenched interests. The financial sector, media, and major corporations all benefit from the current system and will resist efforts to return to a production-based economy. These powerful institutions, which supported Hillary Clinton, thrived under the status quo and now face the prospect of significant disruption under Trump’s policies.

Education—The Key to a Successful Transition

A critical factor in achieving sustainable economic reform is education. Currently, media outlets perpetuate division and misinformation, contributing to societal polarization. For meaningful change, the government should invest in affordable education and programs that promote social cohesion. Teaching unity and cooperation from an early age can help rebuild trust within communities and foster a more productive society.

Restoring Balance to the System

Nature operates on a balance of giving and receiving, yet modern American society has become excessively focused on consumption without production. To address this imbalance, policies that encourage social solidarity and economic responsibility should be implemented across all levels of society—from schools to workplaces. Media outlets should be required to allocate a portion of their content to promoting unity and constructive dialogue.

Toward a More Sustainable Economic Model

Trump’s proposed economic reforms represent a return to the fundamental principles of capitalism—production, trade, and fair exchange. The current financial system, which allows wealth accumulation without tangible output, is unsustainable and must be replaced with a model that serves the broader population. If successful, these reforms could create a more inclusive and democratic economy, fostering prosperity for all Americans.

The world needs a strong America, just as America needs global engagement. The hope is that Trump’s presidency will guide the nation back to a balanced form of capitalism that prioritizes productivity and shared prosperity. Achieving this goal will require overcoming significant resistance, but with the right policies and societal support, it is possible to create a more equitable economic future.