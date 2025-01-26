The Global Depression Epidemic Explained Like Never Before

Original Publication Date: February 9, 2018

Author: Michael Laitman

Countries worldwide are struggling to find solutions to the growing global depression epidemic, yet they fail to recognize the root cause. Depression, rather than being suppressed, needs to be understood and addressed at its core. British Prime Minister Theresa May, acknowledging that 10% of the UK population feels lonely, appointed the first-ever Minister for Loneliness, highlighting what she called “the sad reality of modern life.” However, loneliness is just one contributor to the wider issue of depression, which has grown beyond control. The World Health Organization (WHO) initially predicted that by 2020, depression would become the second leading cause of illness globally, but by 2017, it had already claimed the top spot, spreading faster than anticipated.

The Root of the Problem

Today, depression is considered a normal part of modern life, with antidepressants becoming the standard treatment. However, the deeper question remains: why do people across all demographics and backgrounds feel so empty and purposeless? The answer lies in the evolving nature of human desires. Over the course of history, human desires have evolved from basic needs such as food and shelter to more complex aspirations like wealth, power, and knowledge. In the 20th century, material success and comfort defined happiness. However, by the 1970s and 80s, people began to seek deeper fulfillment—searching for meaning and purpose in life.

Why Are We Losing Our Will to Live?

A profound sense of emptiness now dominates people’s lives, rendering material pleasures ineffective in providing lasting happiness. As a result, traditional sources of joy—such as career achievements, family life, and leisure activities—have lost their appeal. This existential void is the driving force behind the current depression epidemic, which transcends social and economic boundaries, affecting people from all walks of life.

Depression as an Unfillable Void

Depression is essentially an unmet need—a search for meaning that modern society is ill-equipped to satisfy. Current treatments, from pharmaceuticals to psychotherapy, only provide temporary relief without addressing the underlying cause. Medications function as painkillers rather than solutions, and therapy focuses on redirecting attention rather than fulfilling the deeper longing for purpose. Similarly, religion offers faith, but not tangible answers to existential questions.

The Key to Overcoming Depression: Human Connection

The global depression epidemic signals that humanity has outgrown its current level of existence and is ready for a new, more profound stage of awareness. This new desire, emerging within people worldwide, points toward a fundamental need to connect with the essence of life. True fulfillment comes from deeper human connection, which serves as a gateway to experiencing a higher dimension of existence. Scientific studies have shown that humans are wired for social connection, and fostering meaningful relationships significantly improves well-being.

The Evolutionary Perspective

Humanity’s next step involves transcending individualism and embracing a collective experience. By fostering authentic human connection, individuals can align with the fundamental forces of nature that bind all living beings. This realization aligns with ancient wisdom, where people sought meaning beyond material pursuits, developing methods to achieve a deeper understanding of their purpose.

A Timeless Solution: The Wisdom of Kabbalah

Throughout history, a select few individuals felt the desire for deeper meaning before the rest of humanity. They dedicated their lives to studying this yearning and developed practical methods to fulfill it through profound human connections. The authentic wisdom they uncovered, later known as Kabbalah, provides insights into achieving true fulfillment. Contrary to popular misconceptions, Kabbalah has nothing to do with red strings or mystical objects; it is a scientific approach to understanding human purpose and achieving lasting happiness.

As the depression epidemic continues to spread, it serves as a wake-up call to humanity’s evolving nature. The crisis is not a sign of societal failure but rather an indication that people are ready for a more profound and meaningful existence. Instead of temporary fixes, the solution lies in understanding and embracing the next stage of human evolution—one centered on deep connection and mutual understanding. Those who feel the pull toward meaning are encouraged to explore this journey and discover the true purpose of life.