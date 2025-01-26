Original Publication Date: March 30, 2009

Author: Montenegro

Introduction

The parliamentary elections held in Montenegro on March 29, 2009, resulted in a decisive victory for Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic’s coalition, For European Montenegro, which secured 51% of the votes and 58% of the parliamentary seats. Despite the participation of 16 political parties and coalitions, only five managed to surpass the threshold to gain parliamentary representation. The voter turnout stood at 65%, slightly below the national average, while the ruling coalition achieved remarkable results at the local level, capturing an overwhelming majority of votes in cities such as Budva.

Political Landscape and Election Context

Originally scheduled for late 2009, the elections were brought forward by Djukanovic’s coalition, citing the need for a fresh mandate to pursue EU accession talks and tackle the economic downturn. However, the opposition alleged that the move was an attempt to avoid potential fallout from the looming financial crisis. They also accused the ruling party of failing to address issues of corruption and organized crime, suggesting that Djukanovic’s pro-EU stance primarily served his personal interests and financial gains.

Economic Challenges and Foreign Investments

Montenegro’s economic growth, once robust at over 10% in 2007, faced a steep decline due to a sharp drop in foreign investments, with projections indicating growth rates below 2% in 2009, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This economic downturn has fueled criticism of the ruling party’s policies and raised concerns about the sustainability of Montenegro’s economic progress.

Djukanovic’s Political Dominance

The Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), evolved from the former communist party, has maintained an unchallenged grip on Montenegrin politics for over two decades. Djukanovic, a controversial figure with a long political career, has served multiple terms as both prime minister and president. His temporary withdrawal from politics in 2006 to pursue business interests, followed by his swift return, raised suspicions regarding his involvement in financial schemes. Allegations of his connections to cigarette smuggling and money laundering in the 1990s, which were under investigation by Italian prosecutors, further fueled skepticism about his leadership.

European Union’s Role in Elections

Some opposition leaders have expressed discontent with the European Union’s perceived bias in favor of the ruling coalition. Prominent EU figures, including Javier Solana and Olli Rehn, have consistently shown support for Djukanovic’s government, often visiting Montenegro or issuing public endorsements just before elections. The ruling coalition’s campaign slogans, such as “Europe supports us”, reinforced the perception that a vote for the government equated to progress towards EU membership.

Adding to the controversy, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s visit to Montenegro shortly before the elections, during which he met exclusively with ruling party officials, further fueled concerns about external influence on the electoral process.

Challenges for the Opposition and Democratic Institutions

Montenegro’s opposition remains fragmented and weak, with collective support amounting to only 35% of the vote. The once-prominent Liberal Alliance of Montenegro (LSCG) ceased its political activities in 2005, citing a lack of democratic conditions necessary for a viable opposition. Allegations of voter intimidation, job threats, and government control over state institutions have further hindered opposition efforts.

Reports from local media, including Vijesti and Dan, highlighted cases where teachers and state employees were pressured to pledge loyalty to the ruling coalition, with threats of job losses if they failed to comply. Additionally, independent voices, such as university professor Dr. Milan Popovic, faced legal scrutiny for criticizing government corruption, signaling broader concerns about freedom of expression.

Future Prospects and European Integration

Despite the election victory, Montenegro faces significant challenges, including economic instability and persistent corruption. Several EU member states, including the Netherlands and Germany, have indicated that Montenegro’s progress towards EU accession will depend on tangible reforms in tackling organized crime and ensuring democratic governance.

While the election results reflect political stability, questions remain about whether this trajectory aligns with true progress towards EU integration. The challenges ahead will require meaningful institutional reforms to gain broader international confidence and support.

Conclusion

The 2009 elections have reaffirmed the ruling party’s dominance in Montenegro, but underlying challenges related to economic vulnerability, corruption, and democratic integrity persist. As the country aspires to join the European Union, it must address critical governance issues and demonstrate genuine commitment to reform beyond political slogans and electoral victories.