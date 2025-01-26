Innovation underpins economic and social progress, a fact reflected in the EU 2020 Strategy aimed at fostering smart, sustainable, and inclusive growth. However, Martin Schuurmans, President of the EIT, argues that the strong emphasis on consensus within European decision-making can impede truly groundbreaking solutions.

Why Consensus Can Hinder Innovation

Risk Aversion: A high level of consensus often rules out unconventional or high-risk options. Radical innovations—typically marked by a considerable degree of uncertainty—may be stifled at an early stage.

Mainstreaming of Ideas: Constantly seeking common ground can sideline niche, disruptive, or "out-of-the-box" ideas. Innovation thrives on intellectual diversity and the clash of different approaches.

Slower Decision-Making: A unanimous "everyone must agree" approach takes more time and can significantly delay the introduction of new concepts or technologies to the market.

The EIT’s Role in Fostering Innovation

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) was established to enhance collaboration among academia, businesses, and researchers, turning ideas into viable products, services, or processes that benefit society.

Education and Entrepreneurship: Through its Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs), the EIT strives to develop generations of entrepreneurs and researchers who are willing to embrace risk and bring novel solutions to market.

International Collaboration: The EIT encourages European and global partnerships, offering resources and access to broad networks of innovators and investors.

Connection to the EU 2020 Strategy

The EU 2020 Strategy identifies innovation as a core driver of the Union’s economic competitiveness. Yet Schuurmans emphasizes that:

Translating ideas into reality requires a culture that tolerates failure and embraces risk. Significant progress in areas like green energy, digitalization, or healthcare emerges when bold ideas meet an environment that welcomes experimentation.

Though the EU 2020 framework is designed to accelerate progress, an overly cautious approach—coupled with the necessity to satisfy every Member State—can water down or delay potentially disruptive initiatives.

As President of the EIT, Martin Schuurmans cautioned back in 2010 that innovation and rigid consensus rarely align. In his view, for Europe to stay competitive and fulfill the ambitious objectives set by the EU 2020 Strategy, the Union must:

Encourage unconventional thinking and accept the risks it entails.

Establish more flexible funding mechanisms and public policies that enable experimentation and even controlled failure.

that enable experimentation and even controlled failure. Embrace a mindset shift, acknowledging that true progress occasionally necessitates constructive tension, not merely consensus.

Ultimately, “Consensus Is the Enemy of Innovation” serves as a call to action, urging Europe to rethink how it approaches creativity and entrepreneurship so that global challenges become genuine opportunities for growth.