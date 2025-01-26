Single Market Entrepreneurs: Empowering SMEs in Europe



In collaboration with Google, the Lisbon Council has launched the Single Market Entrepreneurs Centre, a dedicated research and policy initiative aimed at highlighting the crucial role of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the European Union’s single market. This initiative seeks to enhance visibility, acknowledge the significance of SMEs, and emphasize their transformative potential in driving economic growth and job creation across Europe.

The Importance of SMEs in Europe



SMEs represent 99% of all European businesses, contribute to two-thirds of total employment, and account for nearly all net job creation. Given the ongoing fiscal challenges and slow economic growth, SMEs are uniquely positioned to foster innovation, adopt emerging technologies, and leverage the opportunities presented by Europe’s €12.3 trillion internal market. By tapping into this vast market of 500 million consumers, SMEs can significantly contribute to Europe’s economic revitalization.

Key Objectives of the Initiative



The Single Market Entrepreneurs Centre aims to:

Provide research and policy support to help SMEs fully utilize the benefits of the EU single market.

Promote a greater understanding of how small businesses can drive growth, agility, and innovation.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the EU Single Market by showcasing the tangible benefits of European integration.

Foster a high-level community of entrepreneurs, policymakers, and business leaders focused on advancing SME interests.

Upcoming Activities



The initiative is set to launch its activities in the spring, featuring research, events, and an online platform to support SMEs in their expansion within the single market. The official announcement took place on January 24, 2012, during an event hosted by Google titled “Single Market Opportunity: Getting Europe’s SMEs Online”, which focused on encouraging digital transformation among small businesses.



The launch of the Single Market Entrepreneurs Centre underscores the Lisbon Council and Google’s commitment to supporting SMEs as vital contributors to Europe’s economic future. By equipping small businesses with the tools and knowledge to succeed in the single market, the initiative aims to drive innovation, job creation, and prosperity across the continent.