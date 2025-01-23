Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Notes: Latest Updates and Enhancements

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.21 Brings Exciting Improvements

CD Projekt Red has released a new Cyberpunk 2077 update, patch 2.21, bringing several technical improvements and bug fixes to enhance the gaming experience. This update follows the major 2.2 patch, which introduced a range of cosmetic upgrades and performance enhancements.

Key Features in the Latest Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Notes

The Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.21 focuses on refining existing features while addressing minor bugs reported by the gaming community. One of the most significant additions is support for DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, enabling smoother gameplay and improved graphical fidelity on NVIDIA RTX 50 Series graphics cards.

DLSS 4 Enhancements for Cyberpunk 2077

The new update allows players to leverage AI-driven frame generation technology to boost FPS performance by up to three times per traditionally rendered frame. Additionally, it introduces better single-frame generation with reduced memory usage for NVIDIA RTX 40 and 50 Series GPUs. Players can now choose between the CNN model or the new Transformer model, optimizing DLSS Ray Reconstruction, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA, delivering improved visual clarity and stability.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Beyond graphical enhancements, patch 2.21 addresses various issues, such as:

Fixing minor animation glitches affecting NPCs and vehicles.

Enhancing stability for long gameplay sessions.

Resolving texture loading issues in high-traffic areas.

Improving AI response times for enemy combat sequences.

Cyberpunk 2077 Reaches New Milestones

In addition to technical upgrades, Cyberpunk 2077 has recently achieved a major milestone on Steam, with its “recent” review score hitting Overwhelmingly Positive, based on thousands of new reviews. This marks a significant turnaround from its troubled launch in 2020.

Future of Cyberpunk

While CD Projekt Red has previously indicated that the 2.2 update would be the final major patch, the release of 2.21 suggests ongoing improvements. Fans speculate that further updates could arrive in the future, especially as the developers continue to support their loyal player base.

How to Update Cyberpunk

Players can download the latest patch via platforms such as Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Ensure your system meets the recommended specifications to take full advantage of the new DLSS 4 capabilities.

Stay tuned for more Cyberpunk 2077 updates as the game continues to evolve with new features and optimizations.