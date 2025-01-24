Declassified JFK Files: Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Debate

Trump Declassifies JFK Files in Latest Executive Order

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the full release of the declassified JFK files, along with documents related to the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) and Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK). This move has reignited public interest and debate surrounding the decades-old investigations into these pivotal moments in American history.

What’s Included in the Declassified JFK Files?

The newly released documents are expected to shed light on long-speculated theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. These files could provide insights into:

The potential involvement of intelligence agencies.

Previously undisclosed witness testimonies.

Classified communications related to national security concerns at the time.

The executive order states that officials must submit a comprehensive plan within 15 days for the full and complete release of the JFK assassination records, while additional records related to RFK and MLK must be reviewed and released within 45 days.

Reactions to the Declassification

The release of the JFK files has sparked mixed reactions across the political spectrum.

Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson, criticized Trump’s move, stating on social media:

“Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it.”

In contrast, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, welcomed the decision. He described it as a “great move” that ensures transparency and fulfills a long-standing commitment to the American public.

Implications for JFK Assassination Theories

With the declassified JFK files set for public scrutiny, many conspiracy theorists and historians alike are eager to analyze the contents. Questions surrounding who killed JFK and the role of the government in the assassination may finally be addressed.

Why Were the JFK Files Previously Withheld?

Despite the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, which mandated the release of all related documents by 2017, previous administrations, including Trump’s first term, delayed full disclosure citing national security concerns. Agencies such as the CIA and FBI expressed concerns over potential threats posed by the exposure of sensitive intelligence operations.

What Happens Next?

The declassification process is expected to bring:

Greater public insight into historical events.

Renewed scrutiny of government agencies involved in past investigations.

Potential legal challenges if sensitive information remains redacted.

The release of the declassified JFK files marks a significant step in the quest for transparency surrounding one of the most controversial events in U.S. history. Whether this move will satisfy those seeking answers or further fuel conspiracy theories remains to be seen.

Stay tuned for further updates as the government proceeds with the disclosure of these long-awaited records.