Oscar nominations 2025: Predictions and highlights

Oscar Nominations 2025: Who Made the Cut?

“Emilia Pérez” has captured the spotlight at the 2025 Oscars, securing an impressive 13 nominations. This innovative musical about a drug cartel leader undergoing gender-affirming surgery has become a benchmark this awards season.

Which Films Were Nominated for the 2025 Oscars?

These films are nominated for the coveted Best Picture award, alongside other notable productions like “Anora”, “Nickel Boys”, and “I’m Still Here”.

Who Are the Actors Nominated for the 2025 Oscars?

In the Best Actor category, we see nominations for Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), and Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”). Demi Moore also made a notable comeback, being nominated for Best Actress in “The Substance”. Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first openly transgender actress nominated for the same category in “Emilia Pérez”.

Surprises and Disappointments in the 2025 Nominations

Among this year’s surprises are the absence of Denzel Washington for his role in “Gladiator II” and the omission of Margaret Qualley from “The Substance”. Also, director Edward Berger for “Conclave” was left out of the Best Director race.

The Impact of Streaming and Changes in the Film Industry

The film industry has undergone significant changes, with streaming platforms like Netflix altering how movies are consumed. This is reflected in this year’s nominations, with streaming films securing prominent spots.

Who is Hosting the 2025 Oscars?

Conan O’Brien, known for his late-night shows and podcasts, will host this year’s ceremony, bringing a humorous tone and energy at a time when Hollywood faces significant challenges.

The 2025 Oscar nominations showcase an impressive diversity and innovation in cinema. From historical dramas to modern musicals, these films have captivated both critics and audiences alike. Tune into the Oscars ceremony on March 2, live on ABC or Hulu, to see who takes home the coveted awards.