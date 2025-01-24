Andy Ogles Proposes Amendment for Trump’s Third Term

Who Is Andy Ogles?

Andy Ogles is a Republican congressman from Tennessee, known for his conservative stance and vocal support of former President Donald Trump. Ogles has consistently advocated for policies focused on economic growth, border security, and national sovereignty.

Andy Ogles and His Proposal for Trump’s Third Term

On January 24, 2025, Andy Ogles proposed a constitutional amendment that would permit a U.S. president to serve three terms. According to Ogles, this initiative is necessary to extend Trump’s leadership and reverse the “economic decline” seen in recent years.

Key Points of the Amendment

The proposed amendment states:

No person shall be elected to the presidency more than three times.

No one who has held office for more than two years of another president’s term may be elected more than twice.

Trump’s Reaction to the Proposal

While Trump has previously joked about a third term, he has publicly stated that he would not pursue it. However, Ogles and his supporters argue that Trump’s leadership is essential for America’s stability and prosperity.

Political Reactions and Public Response

The proposal has sparked mixed reactions:

believe Trump’s leadership is crucial for national progress. Critics argue that the amendment challenges constitutional principles and democratic values.

Ogles’ Support for Trump’s Executive Orders

In addition to the amendment, Ogles praised Trump’s recent executive actions, including measures on border security, energy independence, and withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizing their role in restoring America’s strength.

Andy Ogles’ amendment proposal has reignited debates about presidential term limits and the future of American leadership. While it faces significant hurdles in Congress, it reflects the ongoing influence of Trump within the Republican Party.

Source: Nexstar Media, Inc.