Pascal Smet: “English Should Be the Official Language of Brussels”

Original Publication Date: October 23, 2013

Author: Christophe Leclercq

Introduction

In late September, Brussels politicians and thought leaders gathered to discuss a new language approach for the Belgian and EU capital. The launch event of the Marnix Plan on September 28 highlighted growing optimism and a willingness to embrace multilingualism—always a sensitive topic in Belgium. Flemish Minister of Education, Pascal Smet, shared his views on trilingual education and the potential of making English an official language of Brussels.

The Case for Trilingual Education

Pascal Smet, a member of the Flemish socialist party sp.a, emphasized the growing importance of English in the modern world. As the dominant language in international diplomacy, business, and tourism, Smet argued that Brussels must embrace English to maintain its status as an international city. He stressed that students in Brussels should prioritize learning English, similar to children in countries like Japan and China.

Impact on Dutch and French Languages

Despite concerns that emphasizing English could undermine Dutch language learning, Smet dismissed these fears. He believes that residents will always be motivated to learn the local language of the region they live in. According to Smet, ensuring that everyone in Brussels speaks a common language, such as English, could enhance social cohesion without diminishing the importance of Dutch and French.

Bilingual Education Challenges

Implementing bilingual or trilingual schools presents challenges, including a shortage of qualified teachers proficient in both Dutch and French. Smet acknowledged that the existing school systems should continue to operate under their respective language communities but suggested that schools should introduce French from an early age. Ultimately, the goal should be for all students to master Dutch, French, and English, allowing each school to determine the best approach.

Timeline for Implementation

When asked about the feasibility of implementing trilingual education in the short term, Smet admitted that the lack of qualified language teachers, particularly in French-speaking schools, remains a major obstacle. He emphasized the need for better cooperation between language communities to exchange skilled educators. Achieving widespread trilingual education, therefore, remains a long-term objective.

Voting Rights for Non-Natives in Brussels

Addressing the issue of voting rights, Smet expressed support for extending voting eligibility beyond local elections to regional elections. He noted that many non-Belgian residents, including EU officials and other expatriates, have a vested interest in shaping Brussels’ future. Granting them voting rights could shift the balance of political influence in the city, reflecting the perspectives of its diverse population.

Conclusion

Pascal Smet’s vision for Brussels embraces multilingualism as a means to strengthen the city’s international standing while maintaining its cultural diversity. The road to achieving trilingual education and broader voting rights, however, will require overcoming significant political and logistical challenges. Moving forward, collaboration between language communities and policymakers will be essential to transforming Brussels into a truly multilingual capital.